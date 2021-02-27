Results: Kimco Realty Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 3.7% to US$18.33. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.1b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Kimco Realty surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.25 per share, a notable 17% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kimco Realty after the latest results. NYSE:KIM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kimco Realty from six analysts is for revenues of US$1.08b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 2.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 79% to US$0.47 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.50 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$17.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Kimco Realty analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kimco Realty's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Kimco Realty's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 2.1%, well above its historical decline of 1.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.6% next year. Although Kimco Realty's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Kimco Realty. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$17.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Kimco Realty going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Kimco Realty (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

