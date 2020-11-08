Results: Kelly Services, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.3% to US$18.13. Revenues were US$1.0b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.42, an impressive 310% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:KELY.A Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Kelly Services' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.80b in 2021. This would be a modest 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Kelly Services forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.75 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.90b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.76 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$23.00even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kelly Services at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Kelly Services is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Kelly Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.0%, well above its historical decline of 1.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.0% next year. So although Kelly Services' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Kelly Services analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Kelly Services Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

