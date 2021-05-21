Results: KE Holdings Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of CN¥21b, some 9.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at CN¥0.88, 38% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from KE Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of CN¥90.7b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 74% to CN¥4.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥90.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥4.43 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of CN¥503, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the KE Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that KE Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 87% growth over the last year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that KE Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that KE Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

