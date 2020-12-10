Results: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$491m, some 6.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.22, 91% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:JW.A Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from John Wiley & Sons' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.80b in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.6% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. John Wiley & Sons is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.89 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.88 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 7.4% to US$48.33. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values John Wiley & Sons at US$48.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting John Wiley & Sons is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.6% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.0% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - John Wiley & Sons is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on John Wiley & Sons. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for John Wiley & Sons going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that John Wiley & Sons is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

