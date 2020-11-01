Results: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 14% to US$46.73. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$177m were what the analysts expected, James River Group Holdings surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.85 per share, an impressive 65% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:JRVR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, James River Group Holdings' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$724.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 68% to US$2.51. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$753.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$55.83, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values James River Group Holdings at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that James River Group Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that James River Group Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around James River Group Holdings' earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on James River Group Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple James River Group Holdings analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for James River Group Holdings you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.