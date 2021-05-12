Results: J2 Global, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit US$386m. J2 Global also reported a statutory profit of US$1.67, which was an impressive 217% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:JCOM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from J2 Global's nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.65b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 47% to US$4.77. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$166, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic J2 Global analyst has a price target of US$250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$139. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the J2 Global's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of J2 Global'shistorical trends, as the 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 13% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. It's clear that while J2 Global's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$166, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for J2 Global going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for J2 Global (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

