Results: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.5% to hit US$2.6b. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.37, which was a notable 17% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:JBHT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services are now predicting revenues of US$10.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 19% to US$6.15. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.16 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 9.5% to US$173despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of J.B. Hunt Transport Services' earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$197 and the most bearish at US$120 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await J.B. Hunt Transport Services shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that J.B. Hunt Transport Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for J.B. Hunt Transport Services you should know about.

