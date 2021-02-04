Results: Iteris, Inc. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 12% to US$6.08. Revenues fell 3.2% short of expectations, at US$28m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with Iteris reporting a statutory loss of US$0.01 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:ITI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Iteris from five analysts is for revenues of US$143.4m in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Iteris is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.17 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$143.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.17 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$9.20, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Iteris analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Iteris' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.1%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Iteris is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Iteris analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Iteris that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.