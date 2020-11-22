Results: Intuit Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.3b, some 8.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.75, 1,944% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:INTU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Intuit's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$8.36b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 4.6% to US$7.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.37 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 5.2% to US$379, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Intuit analyst has a price target of US$455 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$260. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Intuit's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Intuit's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Intuit.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Intuit. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Intuit going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

