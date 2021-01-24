Results: Insteel Industries, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Insteel Industries delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$120m, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.42, an impressive 42% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IIIN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Insteel Industries' dual analysts is for revenues of US$529.9m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 7.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 42% to US$1.96. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$464.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.38 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 28% to US$30.00per share.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Insteel Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.1% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Insteel Industries is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Insteel Industries' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Insteel Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

