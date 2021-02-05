Results: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Investors in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.6% to close at US$26.06 following the release of its annual results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$651m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 42%, coming in at US$0.15 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:INOV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Inovalon Holdings' eight analysts is for revenues of US$753.9m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 738% to US$0.32. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$753.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.6% to US$28.63. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Inovalon Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inovalon Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Inovalon Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Inovalon Holdings is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Inovalon Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Inovalon Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Inovalon Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

