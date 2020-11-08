Results: Innospec Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.9% to close at US$68.75 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$265m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 168%, coming in at US$0.51 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IOSP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Innospec's twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.33b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 125% to US$3.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.67 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$90.00 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Innospec's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Innospec.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Innospec. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Innospec going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Innospec that you need to be mindful of.

