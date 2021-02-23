Results: Ingevity Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$1.2b. Ingevity reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$4.48, which was a notable 11% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:NGVT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 23rd 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Ingevity are now predicting revenues of US$1.29b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 13% to US$4.95. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.75 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Ingevity's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$81.75, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Ingevity analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$71.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Ingevity's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.8% increase next year well below the historical 8.1%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.2% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Ingevity's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ingevity's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$81.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Ingevity analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Ingevity that you need to be mindful of.

