Results: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of Mex$19b, some 6.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at Mex$17.56, 38% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:IBA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Industrias Bachoco. de's four analysts is for revenues of Mex$70.0b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 7.5% to Mex$68.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of Mex$68.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of Mex$67.83 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$41.00, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Industrias Bachoco. de's valuation in the near term.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.7%, in line with its 6.8% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 2.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that Industrias Bachoco. de is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at Mex$41.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Industrias Bachoco. de going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Industrias Bachoco. de , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

