Results: HomeStreet, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) just released its latest yearly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$362m arriving 4.4% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$5.46, 6.2% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:HMST Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering HomeStreet, is for revenues of US$336.4m in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 7.1% reduction in HomeStreet's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 19% to US$4.65 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$332.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.76 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$57.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic HomeStreet analyst has a price target of US$63.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting HomeStreet is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would also point out that the forecast 7.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 8.4% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 4.9% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately HomeStreet is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for HomeStreet. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that HomeStreet's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple HomeStreet analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for HomeStreet (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

