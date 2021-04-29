Results: Home Bancorp, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.6% to hit US$25m. Home Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$1.41, which was an impressive 33% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:HBCP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Home Bancorp's four analysts is for revenues of US$94.8m in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.5% to US$3.90 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$94.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.65 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.7% to US$41.83, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Home Bancorp at US$45.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Home Bancorp is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Home Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 14% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Home Bancorp's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Home Bancorp's earnings potential next year. The consensus also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations. Plus, our data suggests that Home Bancorp is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Home Bancorp going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

