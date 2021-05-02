Results: HNI Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.5% to hit US$484m. HNI also reported a statutory profit of US$0.34, which was an impressive 386% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:HNI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for HNI from three analysts is for revenues of US$2.14b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 8.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 21% to US$2.29. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about HNI's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for HNI 12% to US$51.00on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HNI at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that HNI's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 12% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% per year. Not only are HNI's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around HNI's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HNI. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for HNI going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that HNI is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.