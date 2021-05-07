Results: Hillenbrand, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.2% to hit US$722m. Hillenbrand also reported a statutory profit of US$1.03, which was an impressive 41% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Hillenbrand's four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.77b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 40% to US$3.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.05 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$55.50, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Hillenbrand analyst has a price target of US$59.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hillenbrand's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Hillenbrand's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Hillenbrand.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hillenbrand following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Hillenbrand going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hillenbrand has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.