Results: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$762m, some 4.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.30, 31% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HRC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Hill-Rom Holdings' eight analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.93b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 4.8% to US$4.04 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.77 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Hill-Rom Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$128, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Hill-Rom Holdings analyst has a price target of US$131 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$122. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Hill-Rom Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.8% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Hill-Rom Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Hill-Rom Holdings' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$128, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Hill-Rom Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Hill-Rom Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

