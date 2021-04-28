Results: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 18% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$194m, while EPS were US$0.74 beating analyst models by 61%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Heidrick & Struggles International after the latest results. NasdaqGS:HSII Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Heidrick & Struggles International's four analysts is for revenues of US$675.2m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Heidrick & Struggles International forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.09 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$675.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.09 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$46.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Heidrick & Struggles International's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Heidrick & Struggles International analyst has a price target of US$46.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Heidrick & Struggles International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.1% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Heidrick & Struggles International is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Heidrick & Struggles International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Heidrick & Struggles International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Heidrick & Struggles International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

