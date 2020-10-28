Results: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$154m, some 2.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.23, 35% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:HTLF Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Heartland Financial USA are now predicting revenues of US$669.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.57, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$626.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.12 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Heartland Financial USA 6.9% to US$38.50on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Heartland Financial USA, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$39.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Heartland Financial USA is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Heartland Financial USA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 33% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Heartland Financial USA to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Heartland Financial USA following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Heartland Financial USA analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Heartland Financial USA , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.