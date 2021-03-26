Results: H.B. Fuller Company Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. H.B. Fuller beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$726m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 15%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FUL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 26th 2021

Following the latest results, H.B. Fuller's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.97b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 25% to US$3.43. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.18 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.0% to US$68.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic H.B. Fuller analyst has a price target of US$70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$56.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that H.B. Fuller's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 4.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.8% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that H.B. Fuller is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around H.B. Fuller's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple H.B. Fuller analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that H.B. Fuller is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.