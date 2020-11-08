Results: Gray Television, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.8% to hit US$604m. Gray Television also reported a statutory profit of US$1.14, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gray Television after the latest results. NYSE:GTN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Gray Television's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$2.19b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 23% to US$1.82 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Gray Television's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.5% to US$22.88. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Gray Television analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Gray Television's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 28% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Gray Television.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Gray Television following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Gray Television's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Gray Television. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Gray Television going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gray Television that you should be aware of.

