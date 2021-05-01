Results: Gentherm Incorporated Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Gentherm delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$289m, some 13% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.99, an impressive 33% ahead of forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gentherm after the latest results. NasdaqGS:THRM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Gentherm's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.07b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 39% to US$3.44. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.36 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Gentherm's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$75.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Gentherm, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Gentherm's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Gentherm is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Gentherm following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Gentherm analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Gentherm is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

