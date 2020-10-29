Results: FS Bancorp, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$36m beating expectations by 32% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.94, an impressive 69%ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:FSBW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, FS Bancorp's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$103.9m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 34% to US$5.14 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$102.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.52 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 24% to US$56.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values FS Bancorp at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting FS Bancorp is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.8%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 6.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that FS Bancorp's revenues are expected to shrink slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards FS Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that FS Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for FS Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for FS Bancorp (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

