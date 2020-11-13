Results: Fox Factory Holding Corp. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Fox Factory Holding beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$261m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:FOXF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Fox Factory Holding's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.02b in 2021. This would be a major 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 52% to US$3.13. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$977.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.92 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$102, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fox Factory Holding at US$118 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$88.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Fox Factory Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fox Factory Holding is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Fox Factory Holding following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fox Factory Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Fox Factory Holding analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Fox Factory Holding has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.