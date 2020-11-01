Results: Forward Air Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last week reported its latest third-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$332m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.60, an impressive 79% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Forward Air after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FWRD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Forward Air provided consensus estimates of US$1.37b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 4.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 27% to US$2.94. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.85 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$62.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Forward Air analyst has a price target of US$68.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$57.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Forward Air is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 4.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Forward Air is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Forward Air's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Forward Air's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$62.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Forward Air going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Forward Air you should know about.

