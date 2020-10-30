Results: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Fortune Brands Home & Security beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.7b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FBHS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Fortune Brands Home & Security's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$6.30b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 6.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 24% to US$4.40. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.30 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$89.43, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Fortune Brands Home & Security analyst has a price target of US$103 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$66.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Fortune Brands Home & Security's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Fortune Brands Home & Security's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.8% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.1%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Fortune Brands Home & Security following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fortune Brands Home & Security you should be aware of.

