Results: Focus Financial Partners Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.8% to hit US$539m. Focus Financial Partners also reported a statutory profit of US$0.50, which was an impressive 40% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:FOCS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Focus Financial Partners' nine analysts is for revenues of US$2.14b in 2022, which would reflect a modest 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 50% to US$1.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.17 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$57.67, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Focus Financial Partners, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$74.00 and the most bearish at US$46.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Focus Financial Partners shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Focus Financial Partners' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 21% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Focus Financial Partners is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Focus Financial Partners' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$57.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Focus Financial Partners going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Focus Financial Partners you should be aware of.

