Results: Flex Ltd. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$6.7b, some 7.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.41, 52% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:FLEX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Flex's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$23.9b in 2022. This would be a credible 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 39% to US$1.12. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$23.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.11 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 8.5% to US$21.86. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Flex at US$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Flex is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 2.3%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.4% next year. Although Flex's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Flex's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Flex analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Flex (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

