Results: First Foundation Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 15% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$75m, while EPS were US$0.69 beating analyst models by 38%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:FFWM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from First Foundation's five analysts is for revenues of US$253.8m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 8.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$1.71, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$253.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$18.80, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values First Foundation at US$21.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that First Foundation's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.2% increase next year well below the historical 20%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while First Foundation's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$18.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on First Foundation. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple First Foundation analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for First Foundation that you need to take into consideration.

