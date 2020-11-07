Results: Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.6% to close at US$9.47 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues were US$137m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.18, an impressive 414% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:FRGI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Fiesta Restaurant Group's twin analysts is for revenues of US$589.4m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 4.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.36 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$601.8m and US$0.02 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Fiesta Restaurant Group after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$11.75, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Fiesta Restaurant Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.2%, well above its historical decline of 2.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% next year. So although Fiesta Restaurant Group's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Fiesta Restaurant Group. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fiesta Restaurant Group .

