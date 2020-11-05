Results: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Expeditors International of Washington beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$2.5b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:EXPD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Expeditors International of Washington's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$9.11b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 6.2% to US$4.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.92 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Expeditors International of Washington's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$86.57, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Expeditors International of Washington, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$67.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Expeditors International of Washington's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.3% increase next year well below the historical 7.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Expeditors International of Washington.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Expeditors International of Washington's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Expeditors International of Washington going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Expeditors International of Washington that we have uncovered.

