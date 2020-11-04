Results: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit US$50m. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also reported a statutory profit of US$0.51, which was an impressive 2,450% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Eagle Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGM:EGRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$227.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 17% to US$0.30 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$215.7m and losses of US$1.07 per share in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear upgrade to expectations following the latest results, with a small lift in revenues expected to lead to profitability earlier than previously forecast.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$50.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Eagle Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$57.00 and the most bearish at US$46.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Eagle Pharmaceuticals is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Eagle Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eagle Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Eagle Pharmaceuticals to become profitable next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$50.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eagle Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

