Results: Donaldson Company, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.1% to hit US$765m. Donaldson Company reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.66, which was a notable 15% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Donaldson Company after the latest results.

NYSE:DCI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Following the latest results, Donaldson Company's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.12b in 2022. This would be a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 26% to US$2.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.98b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.55 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.1% to US$66.20per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Donaldson Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$54.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Donaldson Company's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Donaldson Company to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Donaldson Company following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Donaldson Company analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether Donaldson Company's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

