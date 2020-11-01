Results: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.4% to US$144 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that the analysts had been forecasting a profit and Digital Realty Trust delivered a statutory loss of US$0.14 per share. Revenues of US$1.0b did beat expectations by 3.2% though. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Digital Realty Trust after the latest results. NYSE:DLR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Digital Realty Trust's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$4.29b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 41% to US$1.29 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.33 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$165, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Digital Realty Trust at US$189 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$125. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Digital Realty Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Digital Realty Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Digital Realty Trust to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Digital Realty Trust. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$165, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Digital Realty Trust analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Digital Realty Trust (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

