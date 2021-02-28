Results: Denali Therapeutics Inc. Confounded Analyst Expectations With A Surprise Profit

Investors in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) had a good week, as its shares rose 10.0% to close at US$71.80 following the release of its yearly results. Revenues beat expectations by 289%, and sales of US$336m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.63 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:DNLI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Denali Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$101.0m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 70% reduction in Denali Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$1.85 per share in 2021. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$69.8m and US$2.17 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$90.11, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Denali Therapeutics at US$105 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 70%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 55% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 19% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Denali Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$90.11, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Denali Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Denali Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

