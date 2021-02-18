Results: CyrusOne Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$69.52 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.0b were what the analysts expected, CyrusOne surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.35 per share, an impressive 129% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CONE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Following the latest results, CyrusOne's 17 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.12b in 2021. This would be a decent 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 18% to US$0.29 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.29 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$84.10, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CyrusOne at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CyrusOne shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CyrusOne's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while CyrusOne's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$84.10, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CyrusOne analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for CyrusOne (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.