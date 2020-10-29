Results: Cummins Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$5.1b, while EPS were US$3.36 beating analyst models by 36%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cummins after the latest results. NYSE:CMI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, Cummins' 20 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$21.0b in 2021. This would be an okay 7.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 24% to US$13.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.44 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$231, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cummins at US$273 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$179. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cummins' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cummins is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cummins following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$231, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Cummins analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cummins you should know about.

