Results: Crown Holdings, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$3.1b, some 3.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.57, 41% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CCK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Following the latest results, Crown Holdings' twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$12.6b in 2021. This would be a modest 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 11% to US$5.83. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 6.6% to US$124despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Crown Holdings' earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Crown Holdings analyst has a price target of US$135 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$108. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.4% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.7% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.5% annually. So although Crown Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Crown Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Crown Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

