Results: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

The full-year results for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues were US$5.8b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.35, an impressive 31% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CCI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Crown Castle International (REIT)'s 16 analysts is for revenues of US$6.19b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 47% to US$2.36. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.36 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$171, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Crown Castle International (REIT) at US$197 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$94.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Crown Castle International (REIT)'s revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Crown Castle International (REIT)'s revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Crown Castle International (REIT) analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Crown Castle International (REIT) has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

