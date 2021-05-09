Results: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Cross Country Healthcare delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$329m, some 11% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.53, an impressive 26% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Cross Country Healthcare are now predicting revenues of US$1.13b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 461% to US$1.33. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$952.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.70 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Cross Country Healthcare 12% to US$14.42on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cross Country Healthcare analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cross Country Healthcare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cross Country Healthcare is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cross Country Healthcare's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Cross Country Healthcare going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Cross Country Healthcare is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

