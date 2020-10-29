Results: Crocs, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$362m, some 5.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.91, 31% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CROX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Crocs from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.49b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 32% to US$2.91. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.37 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$61.44per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Crocs analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Crocs' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Crocs is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Crocs following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Crocs going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Crocs that you need to be mindful of.

