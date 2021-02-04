Results: Corteva, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.9% to US$42.66. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$14b were what the analysts expected, Corteva surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.91 per share, an impressive 23% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Corteva after the latest results. NYSE:CTVA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Corteva's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$14.8b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 107% to US$1.64. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.52 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Corteva's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$42.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Corteva analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Corteva's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.0% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.3% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Corteva is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Corteva's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$42.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Corteva analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Corteva is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

