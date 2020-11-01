Results: CoreSite Realty Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.1% to US$119 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$154m were in line with what the analysts predicted, CoreSite Realty surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.50 per share, a notable 19% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:COR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for CoreSite Realty from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$652.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.00, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$651.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on CoreSite Realty's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$128, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CoreSite Realty analyst has a price target of US$146 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$100.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CoreSite Realty's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.9% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CoreSite Realty is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CoreSite Realty's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CoreSite Realty analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that CoreSite Realty is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

