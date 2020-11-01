Results: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Cooper Tire & Rubber delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$765m, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.42, an impressive 205% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CTB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Cooper Tire & Rubber are now predicting revenues of US$2.71b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 4.9% to US$3.26. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.83 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$40.75, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cooper Tire & Rubber at US$45.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Cooper Tire & Rubber's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 6.6%, well above its historical decline of 2.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So although Cooper Tire & Rubber's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cooper Tire & Rubber's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Cooper Tire & Rubber's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cooper Tire & Rubber that you should be aware of.

