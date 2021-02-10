Results: CONSOL Energy Inc. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Investors in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.8% to close at US$9.65 following the release of its yearly results. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.37 per share on revenues of US$1.0b, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CEIX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for CONSOL Energy from dual analysts is for revenues of US$1.15b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$0.36. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.15b and US$0.36 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 20% to US$9.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that CONSOL Energy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 12%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So while CONSOL Energy's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for CONSOL Energy going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that CONSOL Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

