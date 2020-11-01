Results: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.4% to US$15.43 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$61m were in line with what the analysts predicted, ConnectOne Bancorp surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.62 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ConnectOne Bancorp after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CNOB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, ConnectOne Bancorp's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$237.3m in 2021. This would be a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 25% to US$2.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$234.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.97 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$21.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ConnectOne Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.50 and the most bearish at US$20.50 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ConnectOne Bancorp is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ConnectOne Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ConnectOne Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ConnectOne Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ConnectOne Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ConnectOne Bancorp that you should be aware of.

