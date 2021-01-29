Results: CONMED Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.1% to US$114 in the week after its latest yearly results. Revenues were US$862m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.32, an impressive 357% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CNMD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CONMED's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.02b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 487% to US$1.96. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 20% to US$129despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of CONMED's earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CONMED at US$127 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting CONMED's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CONMED is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CONMED going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for CONMED you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

