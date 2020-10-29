Results: Community Bank System, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to US$56.22 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$153m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Community Bank System surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.79 per share, a notable 16% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CBU Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, Community Bank System's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$610.4m in 2021. This would be a modest 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$3.02, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$607.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.80 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Community Bank System's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$61.70, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Community Bank System at US$67.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$56.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Community Bank System is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Community Bank System's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Community Bank System's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.0% increase next year well below the historical 10%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Community Bank System is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Community Bank System following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$61.70, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Community Bank System going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Community Bank System has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

